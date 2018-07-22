GMOA to strike again

Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) states that they are ready for another strike.

Member of the GMOA Central Committee Dr. Prasad Kolambage stated that the Executive Committee, which will meet today (22), will decide on the dates for the strike.

Although they handed over a list of 10 demands and recommendations to the government, they have not received a response yet, he said.

Therefore, the Central Committee of the GMOA has decided to engage in a strike action, he pointed out.