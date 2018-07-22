Reason for crises is lack of proper leadership  Chamal

Lack of proper leadership is the reason for the crises in the country, said MP Chamal Rajapaksa, attending an event held in Thelijjawila.

The war of over 30 years was ended because of a proper, strong leadership, he said.

There are no such leadership in the country at the present and although it has been 3 years since the current government has come in to power and yet there has been no benefit for the people, he points out.

The previous government carried out all the duties to the people without a fail even while during a severe war, he further said.