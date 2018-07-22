Reason for crises is lack of proper leadership  Chamal

Reason for crises is lack of proper leadership  Chamal

July 22, 2018   11:29 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Lack of proper leadership is the reason for the crises in the country, said MP Chamal Rajapaksa, attending an event held in Thelijjawila.

The war of over 30 years was ended because of a proper, strong leadership, he said.

There are no such leadership in the country at the present and although it has been 3 years since the current government has come in to power and yet there has been no benefit for the people, he points out.

The previous government carried out all the duties to the people without a fail even while during a severe war, he further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories