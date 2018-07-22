President observes reparations of Gini Petti Palama

President Maithripala Sirisena observed the restoration activities of the Gini Petti Palama on D1 North Canal of Parakrama Samudra.

‘Gini Petti’ Bridge, built in the beginning of the Govi Janapada agriculture settlement program, was built allowing water flow of the North canal which carries water to 20,000 acres of paddy fields. Dilapidation of this bridge has cause many difficulties to the paddy farmers in the area.

Under the President’s instructions the bridge is to be restored within a week and these reparation activities were observed by the President himself, yesterday (21).

President Sirisena also instructed S.K. Hewagama, the Director of Irrigation at the Department of Irrigation in Polonnaruwa, to make plans to newly rebuild the bridge.