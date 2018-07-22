Deposits in Northern banks exceed Rs 100 billion  PM

July 22, 2018   04:07 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the deposits at banks in the North have exceeded Rs 100 billion.

He mentioned this at an event held in Jaffna, this morning (22).

He said that, after the war, the North was unstable and since the current government came in to power, they have rectified it.

That money in the North should be invested to develop the area and by investing capital they can avoid having to pay taxes for three times the amount they invested, the PM pointed out.

