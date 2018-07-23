Govt. will cancel agricultural loan debts of rural people PM
July 23, 2018 09:33 am
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the government has decided to cancel off the agricultural loans given by the government to rural communities.
The said decision has been taken following a discussion held with the Minister of Finance, stated the Prime Minister.
Addressing an event held at Jaffna District Secretariat, the PM further stated that plans are underway to implement several projects to develop the rural economy.