Bandula has distorted my statement  Malik

Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade, Malik Samarawickrama, stated that, he did not say that Sri Lanka has made direct investments worth USD 16 billion in the last two months because of the Singapore-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA).

He points out that MP Bandula Gunawardane had distorted a statement he made at the parliament.

Recently, MP Bandula Gunawardane declared that he will resign as a MP if they can prove that the SLSFTA had brought investments worth USD 16 billion.

Releasing a statement regarding this, Minister Samarawickrama clarified that, with the SLSFTA, proposals for direct investments worth USD 16 billion has been received by him and that he didn’t mention of already gaining USD 16 billion of investments.

He further says that the distorted statement is completely false and that this was done on purpose to deceive the public.

These false and hilarious propaganda are spread by ruined political groups, added Samarawickrama.