Govt. is trying to legalize a fraudulent document  Mahindananda

The Joint Opposition claims that the current government is attempting to legalize a fraudulent document under the pretext of the proposed new constitution.

Joint Opposition MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage stated this addressing the media at a press conference held in Colombo, today (25).

He further stated that MPs M.A. Sumanthiran and Jayampathy Wickramaratne are trying to establish a federal constitution according to their own wishes.

Only 6 out of the 10 members of the Constitutional Assembly have signed the proposed final draft of the constitution, but the signature of one member is not valid, stated MP Aluthgamage.

According to him, taking the signature of said member in to account is questionable as he had been abroad since 6 months ago.

The MP said that Prof. Kameena Gunaratne, one of the Constitutional Assembly members who did not sign the finalized draft, has stated that MPs M.A. Sumanthiran and Jayampathy Wickramaratne had pressured the members to include certain clauses to the draft according to their own preferences.

She has also informed the Prime Minister of the situation, added the MP.

The press conference was also joined by MP Prof. Tissa Vitharana.