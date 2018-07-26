Vijayakala will never be arrested  Gammanpila

Former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran will never be arrested by the current government, says MP Udaya Gammanpila.

He stated this attending an event held in the auditorium of the National Library and Documentation Services Board.

Gammanpila stated that he will take action to issue a writ against the Attorney General to immediately arrest Vijayakala over her controversial statement.

MP says that this will never be resolved seeing as the current government isn’t investigating on this matter and this has made taking legal action against it difficult.

Meanwhile, the Northern Province Chief Minister is trying to create a war in this country again, Gammanpila charged.

The launch of the book ‘Nandikadal Dhakwa Para Kapuwe Kawuda?’ (Who made the way to Nandikadal?) by retired Navy official Lieutenant Commander B. P. S. Hemachandra was held yesterday (25), and MP Gammanpila made these comments, attending the event.