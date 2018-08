-

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) Professor Colvin Gunaratne has resigned from his position.

He had reportedly handed over his letter of resignation to the Health Minister on Tuesday (July 31).

Prof. Gunaratne was appointed as SLMC Chairman in October last year, after his predecessor Professor Carlo Fonseka’s tenure came to an end on June 30 that year. Professor Fonseka had held office since 2012.