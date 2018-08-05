Welgama slams Aluthgamage saying he is spineless

Welgama slams Aluthgamage saying he is spineless

August 5, 2018   05:44 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

MP Kumara Welgama responded to a comment MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage made to a weekend newspaper regarding him.

MP Welgama made these statements attending a public meeting held today (05).

Aluthgamage had stated to a weekend newspaper that there is no point in talking about MP Welgama and that he is performing the act of a joker.

Welgama responded to this saying that Aluthgamage had no spine to speak up at the Central Committee meeting nor to get on to the stage at the Nugegoda meeting back then.

He further says that he had acted as a SLFP electorate organizer for 36 years and that he has never made a false statement to the public during that time.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories