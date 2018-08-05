Welgama slams Aluthgamage saying he is spineless

MP Kumara Welgama responded to a comment MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage made to a weekend newspaper regarding him.

MP Welgama made these statements attending a public meeting held today (05).

Aluthgamage had stated to a weekend newspaper that there is no point in talking about MP Welgama and that he is performing the act of a joker.

Welgama responded to this saying that Aluthgamage had no spine to speak up at the Central Committee meeting nor to get on to the stage at the Nugegoda meeting back then.

He further says that he had acted as a SLFP electorate organizer for 36 years and that he has never made a false statement to the public during that time.