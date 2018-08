Giving the Organizer title to a party who has only 6 MPs in the parliament and the title of Opposition Leader to a party who has only 16 MPs is a scheme of the UNP, says MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

He made these statements at a press conference held in Colombo this morning (06).

Meanwhile, MP also stated that he is making his first ever compliment to Minister Mangala Samaraweera regarding the statement he made on the salary increment of MPs.