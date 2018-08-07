Clashing views on Opposition Leader post

The standpoint of United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) regarding the Leader of the Opposition was submitted to the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

The Speaker’s Office mentioned that the relevant decision will be presented to the party leaders’ meeting today (07).

The Joint Opposition recently made a request to the Speaker to appoint MP Dinesh Gunawardena as the Opposition Leader.

Accordingly, the Speaker inquired the UPFA of its point of view regarding the post of Opposition Leader, and the party’s final decision has been sent to the Speaker last night (06), said Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

According to sources, the UPFA has decided that no changes should be made to the position and it should be retained by the TNA leader R. Sampanthan.

However, MP Udaya Gammanpila says that they would resort to a struggle in the parliament if the post of Opposition Leader is not given to the JO.

According to Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara, the Opposition Leader could not be appointed from the JO since its MPs represent the UPFA.