Swiss Federal Councillor meets with Sampanthan

Swiss Federal Councillor meets with Sampanthan

August 7, 2018   05:35 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Switzerland’s Federal Councillor for the Department of Justice and Police, Simonetta Sommaruga has called on Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan this morning (07).

Reportedly, the meeting took place at the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) party office in Trincomalee. 

Certain crises in the country at the present and development of Human Rights were discussed at the meeting, states a press release issued by the TNA.

Issues faced by the Tamil community disappearances and rehabilitation processes have also gained attention at the said discussion.

Sampanthan has stated that he had informed the Councillor and the delegates of the new constitutional amendment as well.

Swiss Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga had arrived in Sri Lanka for a four-day working visit to intensify cooperation between the two countries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories