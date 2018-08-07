Swiss Federal Councillor meets with Sampanthan

Switzerland’s Federal Councillor for the Department of Justice and Police, Simonetta Sommaruga has called on Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan this morning (07).

Reportedly, the meeting took place at the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) party office in Trincomalee.

Certain crises in the country at the present and development of Human Rights were discussed at the meeting, states a press release issued by the TNA.

Issues faced by the Tamil community disappearances and rehabilitation processes have also gained attention at the said discussion.

Sampanthan has stated that he had informed the Councillor and the delegates of the new constitutional amendment as well.

Swiss Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga had arrived in Sri Lanka for a four-day working visit to intensify cooperation between the two countries.