Proposals from Dayasiri to strengthen SLFP

Party anniversary and party reformation process was discussed at the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Central Committee meeting, says Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe.

He stated this at a press conference held at Colombo, today (09).

At the Central Committee meeting yesterday (08), a committee headed by Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva was appointed for the organization of party anniversary celebrations and the said committee will be meeting at the President’s House at 6 pm today, according to Minister Samarasinghe.

Following the meeting of the committee, a meeting of the governing party will also be held under the guidance of President Maithripala Sirisena.

After the committee meeting for party anniversary celebrations, the date and the venue for the celebrations will be decided, added the Minister.

According to Minister Samarasinghe, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara who left the unity government to sit with the Opposition, made a lengthy proposal on how to structure the party reformation process, at the Central Committee meeting.

Accordingly, after discussion, it was decided that amendments will be made to the proposal if any, and presented at another Central Committee meeting, said Samarasinghe.

The Constitutional Operations Committee also met yesterday and it has been decided to prepare and submit 5 reports.

MP Dilan Perera and Minister nimal Siripala de Silva informed regarding that and when the reports are submitted, they will be studies and put forward to the Central Committee to present part opinion, Samarasinghe further said.