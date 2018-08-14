President presents housing deeds to Ranaviru Real Star winners

-

Presentation of new housing ownership deeds to the 35 selected candidates for the final round of Ranaviru Real Star was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at Madurawala Prabudhdhagma Horana Ranaviru village today(13).

The award winning ceremony was held to present awards for the winners of the 5th edition of Ranaviru Real Star which is held under five stages. President offered new houses for the 35 finalists of the competition.

Thus soldier Sampath Sri Palansooriya who won the first place in the competition was presented the ownership of the newly built two floor house worth Rs.20 million by the President.

Afterwards the President opened the new house midst of Pirith chanting by mahasangha.

The other 34 soldiers who were winners were given housing ownership deeds by the President where 9 houses were built for the soldiers who don’t have houses and other houses were built in different areas represented by soldiers.

Thus 21 new houses were presented to for Sri Lanka Army and 9 houses for Navy and 5 houses were presented to members of the Air Force.

The new CD of Wing-Commander Sarath Peiris who represented at the final round of Ranaviru Real Star was presented to the President.

Dialog Axiata has provided monetary aid for all these houses where the contribution of manpower was by the Tri Forces.

The Ranaviru Real Star was conducted to reveal the artistic capabilities of the soldiers of post war era.

Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe, State Minister Palitha Thewarapperma, and other ministers, Chief of Security Forces, Tri Forces and members of the Security Forces, Secretary to the Ministry of Defense Kapila Waidyarathne, the new Secretary to the State Ministry of Defense Sunil Samaraweera and other government officers, Chief Executive Director of Dialog Axiata Supun Weerasighe and other sponsors were present in the event.