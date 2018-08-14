Eight persons arrested with heroin

Matale and Dambulla Police stations have arrested 8 individuals for the possession of heroin last night (13) at a raid conducted in Matale and Dambulla towns, says Office of the Superintendent of Police, Matale.

Accordingly, based on a tip-off received by the Anti-Corruption Unit of Matale Police, 5 persons who were using and were about to use heroin were arrested at 4 different places in Matale.

Anti-Corruption Unit of Dambulla Police had seized 3 other persons in Dambulla while carrying heroin.

Reportedly, the suspects arrested by the Dambulla Police are residents of Kiralagolla area in Dambulla.

Police have found 650g, 170g and 70g of heroin in the possession of the suspects.

All 8 suspects, who are heavily addicted to heroin, are of young ages, according to the police.

They will be produced at Matale and Dambulla Magistrates’ Courts.