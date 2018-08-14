All ministers of Northern PC should resign  Reginald Cooray

All ministers of Northern PC should resign  Reginald Cooray

August 14, 2018   12:01 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray says that all the ministers of Northern Provincial Council (NPC) should resign and new ministers should be sworn in for the provincial ministerial portfolios.

Any provincial council should comprise of only five ministers, however with the recent court order, the NPC ministerial composition consists of six ministers, says the governor.

According to him, this issue has hindered the establishment of rules and regulations pertaining to the administration of NPC.

The situation emerged as the Court of Appeal issued an interim order to reinstate former Provincial Minister Balasubramaniam Deniswaran to his ministerial portfolio and the best possible solution for the issue is the resignation of current ministers and appointing new ministers, Governor Reginald Cooray pointed out.

Mr. Cooray said that as the governor, he does not possess the authority to remove or appoint a minister, however, the Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran should provide an immediate solution to the issue.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories