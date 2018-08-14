Navy Sampath arrested by CID

Chandana Hettiarachchi also known as ‘Navy Sampath’, wanted for the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths from Colombo, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrest has been made in the Lotus road, according to the police.

Former Navy Lieutenant Commander Hettiarachchi Mudiyanselage Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi aka ‘Navy Sampath’ had been wanted by the police in connection with the kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention and murder of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009.

Previously, he had been issued an open warrant to be arrested by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.