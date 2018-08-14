JO sets up committee to decide on sitting independently in Parliament

-

The Joint Opposition has decided to set up a committee to look into whether the MPs representing the party should act independently in Parliament.

The decision was reportedly taken following a meeting with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa with the participation of JO parliamentarians and party leaders.

The committee will be headed by the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and former minister Professor G.L. Peiris while it will also include the leaders of the parties in the Joint Opposition.

The committee will decide whether the MPs representing the Joint Opposition will sit independently in the Parliament.

The MPs representing the Joint Opposition were elected to the Parliament after contesting under the United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA).

The Joint Opposition is not recognized as the main opposition party in the parliament as the UPFA is part of the unity government formed with the United National Party (UNP).

The Joint Opposition had recently requested for the Opposition Leader post to be given to MP Dinesh Gunawardena, but were unsuccessful as the Speaker decided against it.