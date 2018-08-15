Parliamentary membership of separating MPs can be suspended  PRC

August 15, 2018   02:39 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

If an MP of a certain political party wishes to act independently, the General Secretary of the relevant party has the authority to suspend the parliamentary membership of the MP, says Lal Wijenayake, Chairman of the Public Representations Committee on Constitutional Reform (PRC).

According to our electoral system, the first vote is cast for the party, and subsequently three votes are cast for three candidates in order of preference, he said.

Since the group of MPs of Joint Opposition, who wish to act independently, was appointed from the votes of UPFA, the General Secretary of UPFA has the authority to request the Elections Commissioner to suspend the parliamentary membership of these MPs, added Lal Wijenayake.

The Elections Commissioner then informs the Speaker and the relevant MPs regarding the suspension of the parliamentary membership.

He further stated that the MPs, whose parliamentary membership is suspended, are given a time period of two months appeal the court claiming the decision to be illegal.

