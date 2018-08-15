Establishment of the new special salaries commission does not void the National Salaries and Cadre Commission, says the Cabinet Media Spokesperson, Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

He stated this joining the post-Cabinet media briefing held today (15).

Media persons raised questions on whether patients who pass away due to the negligence of doctors, are covered under the Bill on recovering losses at a person’s death.

Professor Colvin Gunaratne has suggested that the composition Sri Lanka Medical Council should be changed, commented the Minister.

The Minister said that the new special salaries commission will be established immediately and 6/2006 circular has been the cause of all recent issues.

He also stated that a lot of corruption takes place within the prison.

Meanwhile, co-Cabinet Media Spokesperson Gayantha Karunathileka stated at the media briefing, that a transport allowance of Rs 200,000 is being given to the MPs.