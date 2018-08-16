Private bus employees to strike from today

The All Ceylon Private Bus Operators Association says that private bus employees island-wide have launched a strike since midnight last night (15) protesting against the new traffic fines.

Its organizer U.K. Kumararathne stated that they will continue the strike until the authorities provide a solution for their issue.

The old fine sheets should be continues until the road system in the country is upgraded, he said.

However, Lanka Private Bus Owners Association President Gemunu Wijeratne stated that they will not the support this strike.

Although bus owners won’t support the strike, all private bus employees will engage in the strike, says Kumararathne.

Inter-Provincial Private Bus Association (IPPBA) Media Spokesperson said that their association doesn’t support this strike launched by the employees.

Meanwhile, the National Three-Wheeler Federation has decided to support this strike of the private bus employees.

Its Chairman Sunil Jayawardana says that over 200,000 members of their association island-wide will support the strike.

Private Container Transport Drivers Union too has commenced a strike since midnight yesterday.