Harmful clauses in SLSFTA can be amended, if any  Mahinda Samarasinghe

If the Singapore-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) contains any clauses harmful for the country, they can be amended, stated Minister Mahinda Samrasinghe.

He stated this addressing a press conference held in Colombo today (16).

President has appointed to probe the SLSFTA and they will produce a report on it within 2 months, he pointed out.

If there are any harmful clauses in the agreement, they can be amended within a year, according to Minister Samarasinghe.

Responding to queries of the media on MP Bandula Gunewardane’s statements on SLSFTA, Minister Samarasinghe said that while he doesn’t know what degree that Gunewardane holds, he holds an economics degree.