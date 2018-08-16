Second term for Muslim schools will end on 17th August

The end date of the second term for Muslim schools has been amended, stated the Ministry of Education.

The second term of all Muslim schools was scheduled to fall on the 20th August, Monday.

However, due to the Hajj festival falling on the 22nd August, the date has been amended.

Accordingly, the new end date of the second term for Muslim schools is now the 17th August, Friday.

The third term will commence again on the 27th August, on Monday.