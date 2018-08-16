Akila thanks bus operators that did not join strike

-

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has expressed his gratitude to all private bus owners, drivers and conductors who did not support the bus strike and provided transport services considering the students sitting for the Advanced Level examination.

Issuing a statement today (16), he said that certain groups are carrying out political agendas and engaging in various strike actions in order to inconvenience the government and the public, during the period of the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination which is a critical juncture in the lives of students.

The minister claimed that it is evident that the sole objective behind this strike is to achieve narrow political goals.

He also charged that certain groups have become pawns of defeated political groups who are seeking to fulfill their power hungry political goals even by challenging the country’s laws.



Kariyawasam said that under this situation it is clear as to who cares about the country’s people and that the government is prepared to provide solutions to the reasonable demands of the trade unions that act for the good of the people without participating in this “so-called strike action.”