Hotline to inform any emergency due to adverse weather

August 16, 2018   11:39 pm

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) requests the public to contact the hotline 117 in the case of any emergency due to the prevailing adverse weather condition affecting parts of the country or to get information on disaster situations.
 
The DMC also requests the people living beside the Kelani River to be vigilant regarding the water levels as the spill gates of several reservoirs in the central hills are open now. In addition, people in the central hill areas also are asked to be vigilant regarding the possible landslides and cutting failures.

Due to the heavy winds, 187 houses in Kurunegala District were damaged and similar cases were reported in Kandy, Batticaloa, Jaffna and this morning in Bambalapitiya too.

Public are further requested by the DMC to be vigilant regarding the sudden increase of wind speeds.

