Body of woman who returned from London found inside well in Chavakachcheri

The body of a woman, who had arrived in the country from London, has been found inside a well in Chavakachcheri, Jaffna.

According to Chavakachcheri Police, the 64-year-old deceased has been residing with her relatives following her recent return to the country from the United Kingdom.

Police said that the body was discovered yesterday (16) and that it is suspected that the woman had jumped into the well to commit suicide.

The postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted at the Jaffna Hospital and Chavakachcheri police is carrying out further investigations regarding the incident.