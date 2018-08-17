Body of woman who returned from London found inside well in Chavakachcheri

Body of woman who returned from London found inside well in Chavakachcheri

August 17, 2018   11:19 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The body of a woman, who had arrived in the country from London, has been found inside a well in Chavakachcheri, Jaffna.

According to Chavakachcheri Police, the 64-year-old deceased has been residing with her relatives following her recent return to the country from the United Kingdom.

Police said that the body was discovered yesterday (16) and that it is suspected that the woman had jumped into the well to commit suicide.

The postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted at the Jaffna Hospital and Chavakachcheri police is carrying out further investigations regarding the incident.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories