Hambantota District MP D.V. Chanaka says that the incumbent government is attempting to celebrate its third anniversary by recording a statement from former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this addressing the media following a public meeting held yesterday (16) in Medamulana area in Weeraketiya.

He said that, three years have passed since the current government came to power, however the promises given have receded one by one.

The government is attempting to exact revenge from the Rajapaksa family, increase the tax burden imposed on country and conceal their acts of selling state resources, charged the MP.

He claims that the government had celebrated its second anniversary by recording a statement from Shiranthi Rajapaksa, and now tries to take statements from the former President on its third anniversary.

He also alleged that the government has been carrying out a false propaganda through media shows for the past three years.