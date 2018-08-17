Nimal Siripala vows to become the best Transport Minister

August 17, 2018   01:02 pm

Minister of Transport Nimal Siripala de Silva says that steps will be taken to renovate train compartments within the country.

He stated that this will help strengthen the national economy.

The minister made these comments during an observational visit to the train compartment maintenance workshop in Dematagoda.

He stated that the government has provided the democratic right for workers to engage in strike actions.

Nimal Siripala de Silva also proclaimed that he would become the ‘Best Transport Minister’.

 

