Traffic restricted to one lane after earth mound collapses on Hatton-Colombo road

August 17, 2018   03:16 pm

A section of the Hatton-Colombo main road in the Shannon Estate area has been cleared after an earth mound collapsed on to the road while vehicular movement has been restricted to only one lane.
 
Hatton Police had proceeded to direct traffic through the Old Hatton-Colombo Road between 9.30am and 12 noon today after the earth mound had collapsed on the Hatton-Colombo Main Road this morning.

Vehicular movement had come to a standstill for around two-and-a-half hours due to this, however as of now traffic has been restricted to just one lane by police.

Police also requested motorists using that road to drive slowly and cautiously as there is a risk of earth slips and the collapsing soil mounds in that area, due to the prevailing showery weather conditions.   

 

