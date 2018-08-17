Hatton-Colombo main road closed due to landslide risk

-

The Hatton-Colombo main road has been temporarily closed for traffic near the Staden Estate due to the risk of landslides, police said. Motorists are requested to use alternate routes.

The road was closed for over two hours this morning after an earth mound had collapsed on to the road.

A section of the road was cleared afterwards and traffic was restricted to just one lane along the road.

However, the Hatton-Colombo main road was closed once again due to the risk of a landslide occurring in the area near the Staden Estate.

Officials from the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) have also visited the site to carry out inspections of the area and the cracks that are visible above the road.

Police request motorists to use the Old Hatton-Colombo Road and an alternate route until the situation is resolved.