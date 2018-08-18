Villagers in Bingiriya protest against lack of drug control in area

Residents of the Weerapokuna area in Bingiriya held a protest this morning (18) against the drug issue prevailing in the area.

The protest, held in front of the weekend market, was joined by residents from neighboring villages including Weerapokuna, Puhulhenwetiya, Danwela, Puwakgahakadawela and Kiniyama and Buddhist clergy.

The reason behind the protest is police not taking any action to control the drug issue in the area and protecting drug traffickers said the protesters.

The residents accuse that the police tried to stop the protest as well.

When the OIC and the officials of Bingiriya Police Station arrives at the scene of protest, the protestors had criticized the Police by shouting slogans and requested them to promptly arrest drug traffickers.

If the police cannot enforce the law, they can, said the protestors.

The protestors concluded their protest when the Bingiriya Police OIC had requested for a two-month’s time to control the drug issue.