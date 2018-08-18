Current govt. prevented bankruptcy and economic downfall of country  PM

The current government was able to prevent the bankruptcy and economic downfall of the country, after it came to power, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He mentioned this at a public meeting held in Matara, today (18).

According to the PM, to stop the country going bankrupt and the economy downfall, they had to borrow from the International Monetary Fund, cut back expenses and increase taxes.

Although the current government is accused of increasing taxes, the country’s economy is now stable and has the capability to pay off the debts, he further said.