Massive 8.2 Underground Earthquake Strikes Fiji; No effect on SL

August 19, 2018   09:09 am

A massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, roughly 200 miles off Fiji and almost the same distance from Tonga, according to the preliminary report from the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck just after midday Sunday and was almost 560 kilometers deep, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the data available, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected, and there was no threat to Hawaii.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Sri Lankan Meteorological Department says that there is no effect on Sri Lanka from this.

