JO says both Chandrika and Mahinda can contest for Presidency

Former Presidents, Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga and Mahinda Rajapaksa can once again contest at the upcoming Presidential Election, says the Joint Opposition.

Prof. G. L. Peiris stated this at a press conference held in Colombo, today (20).

Meanwhile, under the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution the responsibility of electing a president falls to the parliament instead to the people, and they profusely reject it, says Peiris.

Abolishing the Executive Presidency is not a timely decision with regard to the situation in the country, he further said.

