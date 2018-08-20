JO says both Chandrika and Mahinda can contest for Presidency

August 20, 2018   05:36 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former Presidents, Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga and Mahinda Rajapaksa can once again contest at the upcoming Presidential Election, says the Joint Opposition.

Prof. G. L. Peiris stated this at a press conference held in Colombo, today (20).

Meanwhile, under the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution the responsibility of electing a president falls to the parliament instead to the people, and they profusely reject it, says Peiris.

Abolishing the Executive Presidency is not a timely decision with regard to the situation in the country, he further said.
 

