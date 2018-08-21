STF deployed to ensure security in prisons

It has been decided to employ the Special Task Force (STF) to ensure the security in prisons, stated Supervisor of Prisons Ministry MP Wijepala Hettiarachchi.

He points out that STF will be deployed for ensuring security of several selected prisons.

A protest of female inmates at the Welikada Prison yesterday (20), led to a tense situation where 08 prison officials were injured.

Several inmates too were injured in the clashes, according to the Prisons Spokesman Commissioner Thushara Upuldeniya.

Reportedly, steps were taken to transfer 50 inmates to other prisons to control the tense situation at the Welikada prison.

As measures are taken to curb racketeering operations in prisons, some are attempting to create such aggressive incidents, says MP Hettiarachchi.