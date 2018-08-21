CMC launches Online Construction Permit platform to expedite process

-

Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has launched an ‘Online Construction Permit’ platform, today (21) to expedite the process of obtaining a construction permit.

Issuing a media release, CMC stated that with this system in effect, construction permits can be obtained within two weeks while the applicant only has to visit the Municipal Council twice.

The complete media release of CMC is as follows:



“The Colombo Municipal Council will be launching our “online construction permit” platform another special service to the General Public with effect from today. This system will facilitate the issuance construction permit within two weeks.

Once this system is introduced applicant will have to come to the Municipal Council only twice i.e. to hand over his application and other documents and to receive the permit.

Any Citizen can have obtained complete information with regard to the required documents and fill the request form online or get this done at the CMC help desk. Therefore the perfected application alone with the rest of the documents needs to be handed over to the Municipal Council for scanning further process. After scrutinizing those Municipal Council will inform him by a SMS message the date that the officer from the Municipal Council will arrive to inspect the premises. Under this system the applicant will know at witch stage his / her application is at present. Under this new system the entire process will be completed in 14 days (two weeks) from the date of handing over the documents.

This initiative is in keeping with vision of the Mayor to make Colombo, a smart and efficient city. This platform will be one of many such technology related institution that will be launch in the next few months for digitally transform to Colombo Municipal Council.”