Depreciation of Rupee is not govts weakness  Kabir Hashim

August 21, 2018   05:01 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The depreciation of the Rupee against the US dollar is not caused due to a weakness of the government, says the Minister of Highways and Road Development Kabir Hashim.

This occurs due to the impact of international monetary policies and it is not a situation that is unique to Sri Lanka, he added.

Minister Kabir Hashim stated this in response to the recent statement made by MP Bandula Gunawardana that the value of the rupee against the US dollar would hit 200 by this December.

 

