The case against former Minister, MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage, filed for the alleged misappropriation of Rs 3.9 million, has been postponed to October 31 by the Colombo High Court.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo High Court Judge Smapath Wijeratne today (23), the defense counsel informed the court that he had not received the schedule related to the case until August 21.

Hence, accepting the request by the defense counsel, the High Court Judge ordered the case to be postponed until October 31.

The defense counsel further requested to temporarily lift the travel ban currently imposed on MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage. Accordingly, the High Court Judge granted him permission to travel to China from September 7 to 17.

The High Court Judge then ordered to hand over the passport of Mahindananda Aluthgamage back to the custody of the court on September 18.

The case against MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been filed for the alleged misappropriation of Rs 3.9 million of funds belonging to Sri Lanka Independent Workers’ Congress, a trade union affiliated with Sri Lanka Freedom Party, during the administration of the previous government.