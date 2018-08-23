Court recalls summons on Gotabaya and 6 others

-

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today recalled the order on former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa and 6 others charged with the alleged misuse of public funds during the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum.

Rajapaksa and 6 others defendants in the case had been ordered to appear before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on September 07

When the case filed regarding the complaint was taken up before the court on July 20, the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) had informed the court that investigations were completed and that all reports have been submitted to the Attorney General.

Accordingly the Attorney General instructed to initiate legal proceedings and the FCID had requested the court to issue summons on the 7 suspects named in the case including former Defence Secretary to appear before the court.

Accepting the request, the Magistrate had issued summons on the 7 accused to appear before the court on September 7. However, the order was recalled today (July 23).