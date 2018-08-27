Open warrant on Jaliya Wickramasuriya re-issued

The open warrant to arrest former Ambassador to United States Jaliya Wickramasuriya has been re-issued by the order of the Fort Magistrate.

Fort Magistrate’s Court has also issued open warrants on Wickramasuriya’s wife and sister-in-law who had signed as sureties when he was granted bail and are now absconding.

Wickramasuriya has been charged with allegedly accepting a commission of US$ 332,000 following a contract awarded to refurbish the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC while serving as the Ambassador to the US, under the previous government.

He was permitted to travel abroad by the Fort Magistrate’s Court on July 10 last year, however has failed to appear before the court since.