Sajin Vass arrives at Presidential Commission over SriLankan-Mihin inquiry

Sajin Vass arrives at Presidential Commission over SriLankan-Mihin inquiry

August 30, 2018   12:39 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Former parliamentarian Sajin de Vass Gunawardena has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry at around 9.30 am today (30).

This was regarding the alleged irregularities in connection with SriLankan Airlines and Mihin Air during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Mihin Lanka airlines.

Former SriLankan Airlines Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe has also arrived at the commission today.

Meanwhile, former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, former Secretary of the Finance Ministry P. B. Jayasundara and former Presidential Secretary Lalith Weeratunga also arrived at the commission yesterday (29), with regard to the same inquiry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories