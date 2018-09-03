SriLankan Airlines had Rs 8000 million profit in 2008 - Patali

September 3, 2018   10:43 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The profit of SriLankan Airlines had been Rs 8000 million in 2008, however, when it was taken over by the incumbent government at the time, the loss has been Rs 2000 million so far, claims Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka.

He points out that the media does not pay any attention to the Presidential Commission on SriLankan Airlines.

Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka stated this joining an event held in Welimada area.

