The Supreme Court has decided to hear inquiry on the contempt of court case against Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake from December 10, 2018.

The case was taken up before the three-member judge bench comprising Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, Justice Vijith K. Malalgoda and Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya.

The defendant, Deputy Minister of Social Empowerment Ranjan Ramanayake, also appeared before the court when the case was taken up.

The Attorney General presented an evidence list consisting 14 individuals and 8 items of evidence, which includes four CDs containing the deputy minister’s statement and four news reports containing the statement.

The Supreme Court ordered to hear the case on December 10, 11 and 12 while the representatives of six TV channels who have been named as witnesses in the case were issued notice to appear before the court on the said date.

President’s Counsel M.A. Sumanthiran, appearing on behalf of the deputy minister, informed the court that the statement in question was repeatedly telecasted over and over again by a number of TV channels and therefore those institutions should also be changed with contempt.

The court stated that matter will be considered later.

Two petitions were filed against the Deputy Minister by Sinhala Ravaya and retired Air Force Officer Sunil Perera alleging that the Deputy Minister vehemently insulted the reputation of the judiciary and lawyers at a press conference held on August 21 last year.

The petitions highlighted the fact that such defamatory statements will shatter public confidence and provide a warped image of the judiciary to the people of Sri Lanka.

Ramanayake has pleaded not guilty regarding the contempt of court charges.