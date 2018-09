-

The draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was presented to the Parliament by JVP MP Vijitha Herath, a short while ago.

The 20th amendment to the constitution proposes to abolish the Executive Presidency among other proposals.

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake had handed over the 20th Amendment to the Constitution to the Secretary General of Parliament as a private member’s bill on May 25.