UNP celebrates its 72nd anniversary tomorrow

September 5, 2018   06:09 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The 72nd Anniversary of the United National Party (UNP) will be celebrated at the Sirikotha Party Headquarters tomorrow (06).

The celebratory event will be headed by Party Leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam visited the headquarters today (05) to inspect the preparation for celebrations tomorrow.

United National Party, one of the main political parties in Sri Lanka, was founded on 6th September 1946 by Sri Lanka’s first Prime Minister D. S. Senanayake. UNP was formed as there was a need at the time for a strong political party to take forward the country’s policymaking process and political power.

