Why do people hate the politicians chosen by them? - Gammanpila

-

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader Udaya Gammanpila says that an age had dawned where the people of the country are asking for a new political culture.



He made this observation while addressing the gathering during the launch of a booth authored by SLPP Colombo Municipal Council member Milinda Rajapaksha on Friday (8).

Gammanpila said that the country’s people are today facing a situation where they are cursing the very same politicians who were elected by them.

The people are today wishing for the Parliament to be flooded during rainy seasons. He questioned as to why people hate the public representatives chosen by them.

The UPFA MP also asked as to whether those criticize the way the country is governed are ready to take the country from the bad place to the good.