Gnanasara Thero transferred back to Prisons Hospital

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero has been transferred from Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital (SJGH) to the prison hospital, today (09), said SJGH hospital director Dr. Susitha Senaratne.

The Thero, who is currently serving 6-year prison sentence, had been transferred to the Prisons Hospital on August 30 after undergoing surgery at the Jayewardenepura Hospital.

However, thero was once again transferred back to SJGH on 6th September due to an allergic reaction.

Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero was convicted of four charges over Contempt of Court and sentenced by the Appeal Court to 19 years of rigorous imprisonment, to be completed within 6 years on August 08.

The Attorney General had filed the case against Gnanasara Thero following a petition submitted to the Appeals Court by the former Homagama Magistrate and current Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake.

Gnanasara Thero was charged for threatening Sandya Ekneligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda and Contempt of Court by behaving in an unruly manner within the Homagama court premises.

However, the imprisonment had to be delayed as the Thero was admitted at the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital for a surgery.