Chief of Defence Staff fails to appear before CID; travels to Mexico

Sri Lanka’s chief of defence staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, who had been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to give a statement today, has reportedly failed to do so as he has travelled overseas.

The former Navy Commander was called in for questioning regarding charges of aiding and abetting Lieutenant Commander Chandana Hettiarachchi, also known as ‘Navy Sampath’, the main suspect in the abduction, unlawful detention and murder of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009.

Ada Derana reliably learns that Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne had failed to appear at the CID today and that he had also requested for another date to provide a statement.

When contacted by Ada Derana, the Defence Secretary Kapila Waidyaratne confirmed that the Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne has left the country on official duty.

He had left for Mexico at around 3.15am today (10).