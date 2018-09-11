Three apprehended by Navy with 118 Kg of cannabis

-

The crew of a Cedric boat attached to the Northern Naval Command whilst on patrol apprehended three persons with 118 Kg of Kerala Cannabis in the seas 10 nautical miles off light house-Point Pedro, on 9th Sep.

This haul of Cannabis was concealed in 48 packs and suspected to have been tried to bring from India by a small craft, stated the Navy.

The suspects, who are residents of Jaffna and Mannar areas, are in the ages of 32 and 36 years.

The approximate value of this haul of KG is 12 million, according to the Navy.

The apprehended suspects along with the haul of KG and small craft were handed over to KKS Police for onward legal action.